Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Down to $26.33

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.33, but opened at $25.45. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $614.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

