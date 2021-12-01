IXT (IXT) Market Cap Hits $615,784.73

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One IXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IXT has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. IXT has a total market capitalization of $615,784.73 and $447.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00245544 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

