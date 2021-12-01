JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Down 38.7% in November

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the October 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ JAN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,860. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. JanOne has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JanOne by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JanOne by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

