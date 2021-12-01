Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 177.5% in November

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JAPSY stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Japan Airlines
