Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 177.5% in November

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JAPSY stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.