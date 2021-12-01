Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 309 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $422.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

