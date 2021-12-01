Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Update

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 509,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,600.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

