JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

