Julius Bär Gruppe’s (JBAXY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of JBAXY stock remained flat at $$12.39 during trading on Wednesday. 244,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

