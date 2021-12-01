Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Short Interest Down 37.4% in November

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KAIR remained flat at $$9.79 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Kairos Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

