Karura (KAR) Market Cap Hits $113.47 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00010863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Karura has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $113.47 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00095566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.48 or 0.07990973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,935.66 or 0.99829669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021779 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,314,791 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

