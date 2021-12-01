Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Tops $0.13

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $115,940.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00095566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.48 or 0.07990973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,935.66 or 0.99829669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

