KeyCorp Weighs in on Allbirds Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIRD. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

BIRD stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.