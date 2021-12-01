KeyCorp Weighs in on Harsco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

Get Harsco alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:HSC opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,315 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after acquiring an additional 778,669 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 372,699 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,838,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.