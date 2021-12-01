Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

KZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $85,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 2,270,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,924. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $693.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

