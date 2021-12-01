Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 148,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

