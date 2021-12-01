Konomi Network (KONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.20 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and $1.27 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00245176 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,688,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

