LABS Group Hits Market Capitalization of $17.68 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $628,020.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.23 or 0.07998694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,021.35 or 1.00191875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,279,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

