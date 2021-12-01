Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Sells $116,959.40 in Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LABP stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 136,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,448. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $98,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LABP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.34.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

