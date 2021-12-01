Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,633.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,032.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.73 or 0.08079088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00365915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.82 or 0.01000867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00083495 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00403902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.12 or 0.00399989 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

