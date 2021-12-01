Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.73 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $202.27 or 0.00359332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,095,370 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

