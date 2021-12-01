loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Down 35.4% in November

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,800 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 600,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
LDI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. 49,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,750. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 in the last quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
