Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

MGTA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $10,867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 674,793 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 555,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 481,753 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 346,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,912. The company has a market cap of $323.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.04. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.