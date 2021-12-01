MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

