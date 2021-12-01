Method Finance Trading Down 7.2% This Week (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $382,465.67 and approximately $8,981.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Method Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00235963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

