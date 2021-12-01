Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Down 34.8% in November

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 99,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 445,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 244,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

MLR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $377.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

