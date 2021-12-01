Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

MITEY opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

