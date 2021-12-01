MoonTools (MOONS) Market Cap Achieves $906,357.51

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. MoonTools has a total market cap of $906,357.51 and approximately $85.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for about $32.96 or 0.00057789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00095566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.48 or 0.07990973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,935.66 or 0.99829669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021779 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

