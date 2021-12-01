More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,750.66

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, More Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $96,750.66 and $115.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00087419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

