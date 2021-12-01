MORPHOSE Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (MORPH)

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One MORPHOSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. MORPHOSE has a market cap of $35,320.50 and $12.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00093772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.10 or 0.07922582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.77 or 1.00589780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

MORPHOSE Coin Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,081 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MORPHOSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MORPHOSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

