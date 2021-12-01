MustangCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $52.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 68.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. MustangCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,994.97 and $52.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MustangCoin has traded 68.7% lower against the US dollar. One MustangCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MustangCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin Profile

MustangCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

MustangCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MustangCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MustangCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.