Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.93 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003383 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $28.37 million and $24,125.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,912.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.27 or 0.01003780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.55 or 0.00262776 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031613 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.