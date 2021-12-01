NANJCOIN Price Hits $0.0001 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 89.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One NANJCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded 71% lower against the US dollar. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $61,696.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00086652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

