Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 47,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,574,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $862.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 3.42.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

