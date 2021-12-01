National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Trading Up 5.6%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 2,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in National Research in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in National Research in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.