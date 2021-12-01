Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Matthew L. Posard Purchases 20,000 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $25.89.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
NAUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.
