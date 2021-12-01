Nestree (EGG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $686,992.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $686,992.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,714.65 or 0.98945063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.00631378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

