New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.65. The company had a trading volume of 34,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,452. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

