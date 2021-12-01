New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 290,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,626. The company has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $143.11 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

