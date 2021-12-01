Nimiq Price Tops $0.0069 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. Nimiq has a market cap of $59.68 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,032.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.73 or 0.08079088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00365915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.82 or 0.01000867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00083495 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00403902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.12 or 0.00399989 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,256,213,273 coins and its circulating supply is 8,641,963,273 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

