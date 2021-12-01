Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $611.53 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $471.31 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $653.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $649.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

