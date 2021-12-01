Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.56 and a 52 week high of $204.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day moving average of $176.03.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

