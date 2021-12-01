Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.99 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

