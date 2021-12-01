Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.29 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of LPL Financial worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 42.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

