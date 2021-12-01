Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

ALL stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

