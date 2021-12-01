Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.55 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,724,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

