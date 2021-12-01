Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.33 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.