Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,094 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 26.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.