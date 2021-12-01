Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,352 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.29. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

