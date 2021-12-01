Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,033 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $17,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

