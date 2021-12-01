Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

